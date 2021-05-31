Scottish Building Society commits to high street

Branch opens

SBN Aberdeen team outside the new office

Scottish Building Society is making a commitment to bricks and mortar by opening a branch in Aberdeen.

As hundreds of high street branches shut across the country, the world’s oldest building society has completed the refit of a three-storey office block on the corner of Union Street and Holburn Street. It will have four staff.

Business relationship manager Alan Chapman said: “It seems counter-intuitive to be opening offices at a time when the world seems to be going online.

“However, given we have thousands of members in the North East we want to ensure they get the best of both worlds – the opportunity to talk to us face to face if they wish, or use our digital and mortgage savings service SBS online.

“Our traditional approach to how we treat our new and existing members is one we take great pride in and this, combined with digital capability, will continue to keep the Society relevant.”

The society announced a record £74 million increase in mortgage lending and a record £58m growth in savings balances.

In a year it described as “extreme conditions,” profit before tax increased by 34% to £840,000.