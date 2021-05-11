Scots power station poised for carbon capture record

Green plant plan

Developers have big plans for Peterhead plant

Plans have been unveiled for a low-carbon power station in Scotland that will play a big part in reducing emissions of dangerous gases.

The Peterhead plant could become one of the first in the UK to be equipped with carbon capture technology.

By capturing up to 1.5 million tonnes of CO2 each year, the new station alone would achieve 15% of the UK Government’s target to capture 10MT of CO2 annually by 2030.

The joint project by SSE Thermal and Equinor is in the development stage and final investment decisions will depend on the progress of the necessary business models and associated infrastructure. It could come online by 2026.

The two companies are also developing two low-carbon power stations in Keadby, North Lincolnshire.

These announcements reflect the longstanding partnership between them, which includes the joint venture to build Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm, the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

Energy minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: “Today’s announcement marks a significant step towards a greener, more sustainable future for Scotland and the whole UK.

“Once up and running, CO 2 emissions saved through this station alone will be the equivalent of taking 60 million cars off the road every year.”

UK Government Minister for Scotland David Duguid added: “Thanks to the UK Government’s £31m investment into Scotland through the Industrial Decarbonisation Challenge Fund, we’re enabling crucial projects like this one at Peterhead to play a huge part in our path to net zero.”