New County boss Mackay: Don’t judge me on my past

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Plea: Malky Mackay (pic: SNS Group)

Former Scottish FA performance director Malky Mackay has returned to club management for the first time in six years with Ross County and has urged fans to forgive past indiscretions.

Then 49-year-old has replaced John Hughes, who left the Dingwall outfit shortly after securing its top-flight status earlier this month.

County said they were looking forward to a “new era” as they searched for Hughes’ replacement, but Mackay’s appointment has not gone down well with the club’s fans.

Many have voiced their anger given the new boss’ involvement in text messages containing discriminatory language during his time as manager of Cardiff City, which ended in 2013.

Mackay has urged the fans to judge him on his time in charge in Dingwall.

“There is nothing to hide there in terms of the whole aspect of it and the interviews I went through for the next three or four years,” he said.

“Since then I have worked for another football club, the Scottish FA and the governance of the game in Scotland for the next four years, been asked to be interim manager of the national team, and more recently UEFA and FIFA.

“I always try to attain to be better every day and I would hope that the people who genuinely know me and have come across me, especially in the last four years in Scottish football, make their own mind up as to who I am.

“What I can tell you is for the good of Ross County I will do everything in my power 24 hours a day to make sure the chairman and chief executive, and more importantly the fans and the community in the Highlands, are seeing someone wholly committed to their football club and genuinely wants to make a difference here and help the club improve.”

The last time Mackay was a club manager was in 2015 when he left Wigan after just 138 days at the helm.

Mackay was the Hampden performance director for four years until leaving his post last November as the SFA cut budgets in the wake of the pandemic.

Tommy Wright, meanwhile, is to remain as Kilmarnock manager despite the club’s relegation to the Championship.

The Northern Irishman has had assurances over his budget and has already started the Rugby Park rebuilding job by telling 14 players they can leave.

“It’s never a nice time when you’re releasing players, and I’d like to thank those leaving for their time at the club,” he said. “Difficult decisions have to be made as we look to build for the future.”

Dundee United youth coach Thomas Courts is the favourite to take over from Micky Mellon, who left the club yesterday.