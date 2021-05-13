Retail veteran Wilson buys 10% of Menzies Distribution

Growing business: Menzies split from its parent group

Menzies Distribution has announced that food retailing veteran Charles Wilson has acquired a 10% stake in the company and joined the board as a non-executive director with immediate effect.

Mr Wilson retired earlier this year as CEO of Booker after 15 years at the helm, including after the company’s merger with Tesco in 2018.

His investment – the value was not disclosed – follows the appointment of former Asda CEO Andy Clarke as non-executive chairman.

In December 2020, Menzies sealed a transformational deal combining two of the UK’s major logistics businesses. It acquired Bibby Distribution from the 213-year old, family-owned Bibby Line Group, unlocking geographic potential for Menzies while adding 38 operating sites and a large, young fleet to the well-established and successful Menzies platform.

In September 2018 Endless, the private equity investor, acquired Menzies Distribution as part of the business’s separation from John Menzies PLC.

The newly independent company outlined at that time how it would develop the business through widening its service offering and geographical coverage.

Commenting on Mr Wilson’s appointment, Mr Clarke said: “Menzies is a great British brand and we are making excellent progress on our journey of growth and diversification.”