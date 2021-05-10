Main Menu

Rawcliffe joins EHM as hospitality recovers

| May 10, 2021

Effective Hospitality Management has made another key appointment. IT expert, John Rawcliffe, who was IT director across 42 MacDonald Hotels, has become a non executive director of the business

Having set up the internal IT function for the MacDonald group in 1995, Mr Rawcliffe (pictured) has continued to be closely involved with the specification, procurement, delivery and support of IT systems.

In January 2015 he set up Just for Doing IT, his own consultancy, and shortly afterwards, was engaged with Xnprotel in the East Midlands where he was responsible for UK support and project delivery. 

Latterly, he has been involved with the delivery of a POS system to the Amaris Hospitality properties and holds a number of associate IT directorships with hotel, lodging & hospitality businesses’ across the UK, including Skene Investments Aberdeen & Bear Inns.

