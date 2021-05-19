Rangers’ Patterson wins place in Scots Euro2020 squad

Clarke names 26-man pool

Rangers starlet Nathan Patterson has won a place in Scotland’s Euro2020 squad after just 14 games for the league champions.

The 19-year-old has been named in Steve Clarke’s 26-man pool after catching the eye under Steven Gerrard this season, although he missed the last four matches of the campaign after serving a ban for breaching Covid regulations.

The defender joins fellow-youngsters David Turnbull of Celtic and Chelsea’s Billy Gilmour in the national squad for the first time.

Leigh Griffiths, who scored two goals against England in a 2017 World Cup qualifier, won’t have the chance to repeat that feat against Gareth Southgate’s men this summer after missing out on the squad.

Parkhead team-mate James Forrest is included, despite only just recovering from a lengthy injury absence.

It will be the first time since 1998 that Scotland have appeared at a major finals.

Their first match in Group D is against the Czech Republic at Hampden Park on June 14, before taking on England at Wembley four days later. The Scots complete their group against Croatia in Glasgow on June 22.

Scotland squad:

Goalkeepers: Marshall, McLaughlin, Gordon.

Defenders: O’Donnell, Cooper, Gallagher, Hanley, Hendry, McKenna, Patterson, Robertson, Taylor, Tierney.

Midfielders: McGregor, Christie, McGinn, Armstrong, Fleck, Gilmour, McTominay, Turnbull.

Forwards: Nisbet, Fraser, Forrest, Dykes, Adams.

Euro 2020 groups:

Group A: Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Wales.

Group B: Belgium, Russia, Denmark, Finland

Group C: Ukraine, Netherlands, Austria, North Macedonia

Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Scotland

Group E: Spain, Poland, Sweden, Slovakia

Group F: Germany, France, Portugal, Hungary

The top two teams in each group plus the four best third-placed teams go through to the knockout stages.