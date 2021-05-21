Plan to turn former gasworks into garden of Eden

Eco project

A former gasworks on Dundee’s waterfront is to be transformed into a huge eco-garden as an offshoot of the Eden Project in Cornwall.

Redevelopment of the derelict industrial site, a mile from V&A museum, is the latest in ambitious plans to move the tourism dial in the city.

Eden Project Dundee has secured support from the Scottish Government, the city council and Dundee University.

A deal has been secured with the two owners of the site – National Grid and SGN – following a six-month feasibility study into the project which could be provide an annual £27 million boost to the city, creating 200 direct jobs.

A series of walled gardens is planned to be created at the brick-walled site on East Dock Street which would be designed around the city’s historic trades.

David Harland, chief executive of Eden Project International, said: “This is a really exciting moment for the Eden Project and the city of Dundee.

“The former gasworks site is by far the best location for our Scottish home and we’re delighted to have a formal agreement in place to start working on a detailed plan.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “The dramatic transformation of Dundee’s waterfront continues apace with this fantastic news. The plans and illustrations for the preferred site look nothing short of stunning.

“Alongside the iconic V&A, Eden is another game-changing draw to the city and the surrounding area and will play a key role in Dundee’s strategic economic recovery from Covid.”

Council leader John Alexander said: “Completing the feasibility study and identifying the preferred site are another two important milestones on our journey to bringing Eden to Dundee.

“It truly is an incredible project, which will wow city residents and visitors alike. What Eden has envisaged is the transformation of an industrial site into a world-class attraction with a focus on the environment and sustainability.

“Eden Project Dundee is another opportunity to put Dundee on the map and show how well our city works with internationally-renowned partners.”

