Orocco builds for future by accepting cryptocurrency

Orocco managing directors Mark Ivinson (left) and Jonny Blurton.

Orocco, an Edinburgh-based construction business, is now accepting cryptocurrency as payment for projects.

The company says it’s the first building firm in the UK to adopt such a payment solution for client transactions.

A digital wallet has been set up to allow Orocco to accept Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Stellar and XRP as settlement for completed projects.

“With digital currencies becoming increasingly popular, it’s something I have been thinking about for a while,” said managing director Mark Ivinson, whose company specialises in high-end building and renovation work.

“I have spent some time researching what we could provide and I’m delighted we’ll now have this fast, safe and secure service as part of our offering to clients.

“I do believe things will start to move in that direction and it’s exciting to be at the forefront of it in the construction sector, which is regarded as being very traditional.

“There has been a lot of discussion recently about cryptocurrency. It is something I wanted to have as a payment option for clients and it will be a seamless process from start to finish for anyone using this method of paying.

“We’re a very innovative company and this is another example of us always looking to take the firm forward and move the business with the times.”