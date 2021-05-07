Main Menu

Asset sale interest

North Americans pursue Standard Life International

| May 7, 2021
Standard Life house

Phoenix manages life policies in Edinburgh

Canadian group Great-West Lifec, and European Life Group, an affiliate of San Francisco investment firm Sixth Street, are said to be in pursuit of Standard Life International and Ark Life.

The Dublin-based businesses are owned by Phoenix Group which indicated last November that it was considering a sale of its European operations after receiving expressions of interest.

It bought the life assurance arm of Standard Life Aberdeen for £3.24 billion shortly after the Scottish company was created by a merger of Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management in 2018.

Standard Life Aberdeen later moved 600,000 Irish, German and Austrian customer policies to Standard Life International  which had been set up in the Irish capital to serve customers in the European Union post-Brexit.

Phoenix also moved funds to Standard Life International which became the second-largest life company in the Republic with assets under management growing from €6.85 billion to €28.8 billion in 2019.

Separately, Phoenix Group inherited Allied Irish Bank’s former life and pensions business Ark Life in 2019 under its purchase of ReAssure Group from Swiss reinsurance giant Swiss Re.

Phoenix runs its core Standard Life business from the latter’s former headquarters in Lothian Road, Edinburgh.

, News, Finance & Law, Scotland, World No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Sir Keir Starmer

SNP confident as Labour licks by-election wounds

Sir Keir: failed first big electoral test Scotland looked on course to return an SNPRead More

Sharktower

Equity Gap backs project platform Sharktower

Sharktower was developed to help with project management Sharktower, the Edinburgh-based AI-driven project delivery platform,Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.