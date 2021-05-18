New team at helm as Lynch & Co acquired

Left to right: Elaine MacDonald, Colin Carr, Gillian Coyle, Tracey Matheson, Gerry Lynch, Robert Telfer

A new generation of lawyers is at the helm of Glasgow legal practice Lynch & Co.

Now rebranded MacDonald Lynch, the business has been acquired and expanded by Elaine MacDonald, who becomes a partner and is a former associate at Austin Lafferty in Newton Mearns.

Three former employees and as well as office consultant Colin Carr, will join the relaunched operation.

Gerry Lynch, who founded Lynch & Co in 1984, will take on a key role as a consultant, while Mr Carr joins as partner.

MacDonald Lynch is focused on residential and commercial conveyancing and family law and has ambitions to serve more clients beyond the south side of the city where it is based.

Ms MacDonald said: “The pandemic has made many of us take stock of our careers and our lives. I felt that after more than 10 years working for others in the sector, it was time to set new career goals.

“The opportunity to work for myself and bring on board a brilliant, diverse team of colleagues I know and respect, was literally life changing and one I couldn’t refuse.

“It is daunting stepping into Gerry’s shoes but we have a fantastic team that combines talented young professionals with distinguished legal specialists, and I am delighted that Gerry will support us in an advisory capacity.

“Our aim will be to build on his achievements and reputation, work hard to support his clients, many of whom are longstanding, and develop the business further.”

Mr Lynch said: “I am so glad to see an enthusiastic, energetic younger team taking over. They’re a great team and I think our clients will be in good hands.”

Colin Carr added: “With Gerry’s support, and the enthusiasm and determination of our new team, I think there are tremendous opportunities to develop the new business.”