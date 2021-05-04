New magazine focused on justice and social affairs

Digital launch

David Hamilton believes the new magazine will be a popular addition to the media sector

A digital magazine focused on justice and social affairs in Scotland is to be launched in June.

1919 Magazine will be published monthly for free, focusing on topics such as policing, crime, politics, public policy and current affairs.

It is being sponsored by the Scottish Police Federation though those involved say it will be editorially independent.

Experienced journalist Gemma Fraser has been hired as head of content. She most recently wrote for Holyrood Magazine in 17-year career in journalism which has seen her published in a range of titles.

The magazine promises opportunities for freelance reporters and commentators.

The project is led by former journalists Alan Roden and Adam Morris from Quantum Communications and Shorthand PR, who are also part of the editorial team.

An editorial board will be chaired by David Hamilton, chairman of the Scottish Police Federation, while the magazine will be published by a new company 1919 Publishing and its design will be overseen by SevenThree Creative.

The magazine’s name is a reference to the year the Scottish Police Federation was founded.

Ms Fraser said: “This is one of the most exciting projects I have worked on in my 17 years as a journalist.

“I’m particularly pleased we are able to provide freelance opportunities and am confident 1919 will very quickly become a firm fixture in the Scottish media landscape.”

Mr Hamilton said: “There is no job anywhere in the world that has such a fascination with the public as that of the police officer.

“This new magazine aims to satisfy that demand and much more, with an in-depth focus on justice and social affairs.

“We are confident it will be a popular new addition to the Scottish media landscape, providing insight, analysis and expert commentary.

“A lot of hard work has taken place in recent months to reach this stage and we’re now looking forward to publishing the first edition in June.”