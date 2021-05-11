New leads for PwC financial services & EY people advice

Accountancy

Fraser Wilson and Tricia Nelson

PwC has named Glasgow-based partner Fraser Wilson as head of financial services in Scotland.

He replaces Allan McGrath who has led the financial services practice over the last two years.

Having joined PwC as a graduate in 2000, Mr Wilson has spent his whole career at PwC, including a secondment in the US, as well as working overseas on a number of major projects. He became a partner in 2014 and currently leads the firm’s local relationships with a number of key clients.

EY has appointed Glasgow-based Tricia Nelson as UK & Ireland managing partner – people advisory services with immediate effect to lead the firm’s people consulting strategy.

She will work with all EY’s service lines to support and work with clients to address some of the most complex people challenges businesses have faced in a generation.

She said: “The global pandemic has fundamentally changed the way businesses operate and how we all work and live.

“The social impact and economic fall-out has been significant, and how businesses respond to this crisis, as well as Brexit, will be crucial in supporting economic recovery and prosperity.