Muckle Media hails ‘returners’ as team grows

Public relations

Expanding team at Muckle Media

PR agency Muckle Media has unveiled several hires including a number who have joined through a scheme designed to help women returning to work after a career break.

Account director Chris Batchelor moves to the Edinburgh-based agency’s consumer team from PrettyGreen after relocating from London where he worked on accounts for Three Mobile, Disney Theme Parks and Brooks Running.

Katy Hughes and Mhairi De Luca also join as account directors through the firm’s Returners to Communications Programme.

Ms Hughes has more than 16 years experience in the private and public sector, both within agency and in-house roles including Consumer PR Manager at VisitScotland. Ms De Luca has been in PR for more than 13 years, working across a number of consumer brands including tourism and whisky.

Also joining through the programme is Claire Emslie as account manager to head up the studio and design offering, while Emma Ross becomes senior account executive, having worked in various in-house marketing roles.

Jacquelyn Whyte moves into a head of food PR role, having initially joined the agency in 2020 as maternity cover for Linsay Brown, who has now returned to the agency from parental leave. The firm has also recruited three trainee account executives.

Nathalie Agnew, agency founder, said: “We are extremely proud of how we have navigated through the last year.

“Our Returners to Communications programme was a great success. Not only did every returner who took part in the ten-week programme mark an increase in their confidence in the industry, but we have kept four of our returners on who showed they were the perfect fit.”