Miliband to headline IoD global conference

Headline speaker

Former Foreign Secretary David Miliband, now president & CEO of the International Rescue Committee, will give a live-streamed keynote address at the IoD’s first online global conference, which will be hosted by IoD Scotland.

Also speaking will be CEO of Innocent Drinks, Douglas Lamont, who has led the company to becoming the largest chilled drinks brand in Europe.

Dr Ifeyinwa Kanu, founder and CEO of IntelliDigest will join the lineup. Her Edinburgh-based company addresses the sustainability challenges posed by food waste.

The conference, which is an evolution of IoD Scotland’s annual event, will take place over two days in September ahead of November’s COP26 summit in Glasgow.

Aidan O’Carroll, chairman of IoD Scotland, said: “We are pleased to be extending our reach beyond Scotland with our first global conference.”

The Institute of Directors global conference will be held on 2 and 3 September.