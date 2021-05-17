Mika & Me brings new-style Japanese lenses to UK

Optical first

Barry Hutcheon with new lenses

A Glasgow optician has introduced a new type of lens to the UK market that will underpin the firm’s growth plans over the next two years.

Mika & Me says it is the first optician in Britain to offer Japanese aspheric lenses which are thinner, flatter and lighter than conventional lenses and are therefore dominating the Asian market.

Mika & Me digitally fit these lenses and customers can walk out the store with their new glasses in under an hour.

The Glasgow-headquartered business has opened its first store on Park Road, in Glasgow’s West End, following a £200,000 investment that will create 10 jobs. Plans are in place to create a further 20 jobs with the opening of two more shops by the end of this year. It is aiming to have 10 stores over the next two years, as it targets new sites throughout the UK.

Barry Hutcheon, an accountant, and his sister Wendy Bremner were inspired to launch Mika & Me by Mr Hutcheon’s time living in Asia. Ms Bremner brings 28 years of experience as an optometrist.

Mr Hutcheon said: “It is our belief that Mika & Me will revolutionise the approach to purchasing glasses here in Britain.

“Being a Glasgow-headquartered brand, our first shop was always going to be in the city, it’s where we call home.”