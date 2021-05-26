McConnell promoted to partner at French Duncan

Finance

Scottish mid-tier chartered accountancy firm French Duncan has promoted VAT director Maria McConnell to partner, following significant growth in this area of tax over the past six years.

Ms McConnell (pictured) has led French Duncan’s VAT team since joining the firm in 2015. In that time, she has driven a significant increase in VAT revenue and expanded the team by 200%.

Graeme Finnie, managing partner at French Duncan, said: “Maria is extremely highly regarded by colleagues and clients alike, having built up extensive expertise and experience in a variety of VAT issues in her career. She also contributes significantly to the wider culture of the firm.”

Ms McConnell said: “Becoming partner at French Duncan is a fantastic opportunity to further steer our growing client base in navigating the difficulties the pandemic and Brexit have created for many businesses.”