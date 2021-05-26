M&S plunges to £201m loss; SSE profits up

Daily Business Live

7am: Marks & Spencer loss

Marks & Spencer has reported a statutory full-year loss of £201m (2020: £67.2m profit) after lockdowns saw store sales plummet. Proﬁt before tax and adjusting items for the 52 weeks came in at £41.6m (2020: £403.1m).

Clothing and home revenue plunged by 31.5%. Online growth rose 53.9% partly offsetting a 56.2% fall in store sales.

Food Like-for-like revenue rose 1.3%.

M&S said overall trading for the first six weeks of the financial year and since reopening had been ahead of the comparable period two years ago in 2019/20.

“At this early stage our central case is that we will generate profit before tax and adjusting items between £300m-350m and as capital expenditure recovers towards pre-pandemic levels, our ambition is for a further reduction in net debt,” the company said.

Steve Rowe, CEO, added: “In a year like no other we have delivered a resilient trading performance.

“We moved beyond fixing the basics to forge a reshaped M&S. With the right team in place to accelerate change in the trading businesses and build a trajectory for future growth, we now have a clear line of sight on the path to make M&S special again. The transformation has moved to the next phase.”

7am: SSE profits rise

Energy group SSE said annual adjusted profit before tax was up 4% to £1.064 billion.

The Perth-based company will recommend a final dividend of 56.6p per share for payment on 23 September, making a full-year dividend of 81.0p per share.

It is expected to commence a disposal process for all of SSE’s interest in SGN during mid-summer, with the intention of having an agreed sale by the end of the calendar year.

7am: Mattioli Woods acquires Maven

Mattioli Woods, the specialist wealth and asset management business has announced a double swoop on Maven Capital Partners and LWMG Topco, the holding company of Ludlow Wealth Management Group.

Maven, a leading private equity investor in UK SMEs with £772 million of assets under management, will be acquired in a £100m cash and shares deal.

Full story here

7am: Inflows higher at St James’s Place

Wealth manager St James’s Place said gross inflows for the five months to May would be around 23% higher than at this time last year.

“The combination of improving client confidence and the high level of accumulated savings, has driven strong engagement between our advisers and their clients,” the company said.

Global markets

Wall Street closed in negative territory with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing down 0.24%, the S&P 500 falling 0.21% and the Nasdaq 0.03% lower.

However, easing inflation worries saw a positive performance in Asia this morning, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 rising 0.35% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is up 0.78%

The one area which may provide some fireworks in the cryptocurrency markets as the third day of the Consensus industry conference kicks off.

Sterling was 0.11% higher against the dollar at $1.416.