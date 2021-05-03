MacDonald takes chair in new era for Ceres

Holographics

Ceres Holographics, a pioneer in the use of holographic technology for displays in vehicles and other industrial applications, has appointed Seonaidh MacDonald as chairman.

Mr MacDonald (pictured), a veteran of the international business scene and deep-tech industry, brings more than 25 years of executive management and board experience to the company.

His arrival coincides with an exciting phase for Ceres, as it finalises production equipment to master and replicate its precision-engineered holographic film.

Until 2016, Mr MacDonald was the CEO of mLED, a Scottish producer of micro-LED display technology for AR/VR applications, and sold it to a major US tech company.

He is currently owner and chairman of EOLAS Advisory, a boardroom advisory firm with an international client list; chairman of MICLEDI BV, a Belgian AR display start-up which recently closed an €11.5M Seed Round of financing; chairman of The Lennox Partnership, a social enterprise organisation; and chairman of Pufferfish.

He said: “My background in microLED displays and deep tech enables me to fully appreciate what Ceres is bringing to the table. I am genuinely looking forward to joining a great existing leadership team, to help guide Ceres to its next stage of evolution, as a pioneer in the dynamic transportation industry.”

Andy Travers, CEO of Ceres Holographics, said: “Seonaidh’s successful track record and experience as well as his recent background in micro-LED displays make him a perfect fit for us at this stage.

“We are confident he’ll provide the guidance, professional network and insights we need to help us achieve our mission of bringing our unique approach to digital mastering holographic optical elements to a wide range of fast-growing market opportunities in transportation and other sectors.”