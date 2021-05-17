Lawton to lead digital switch at Strathclyde

Higher education

The University of Strathclyde has appointed a chief digital and information officer to develop, lead and deliver a digital transformation strategy across the institution.

Beth Lawton, who has more than two decades of experience delivering technology-enabled change in public and third sector organisations, will take up the post in July.

Ms Lawton (pictured) will look at changing operations to enhance productivity as well as staff and student centred initiatives to improve the efficiency of digital technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning.

As Strathclyde’s first dedicated CDIO, she will also lead the information services and continuous improvement directorates.

Ms Lawton joins the university from her most recent position as chief digital and information officer for the Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

She has a particular interest in using technology to transform business services and the customer experience. Her previous roles include the director of technology and transformation at the Big Lottery Fund.

In 2007, Ms Lawton was appointed member of the Royal Victorian Order in recognition of her transformative work at the Royal Household, where she managed the technical aspect of state visits, Royal funerals and state events, including the Golden Jubilee in 2002.

She is a certified change management practitioner, and a mentor for minority women and women in technology.

Professor Sir Jim McDonald, principal and vice-chancellor of the University, said: “Beth has an impressive track record of delivering digital transformation and combining technology, data, cultural and process change to deliver an enhanced digital experience for organisations and their people.”