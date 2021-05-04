Law firm gunnercooke launches in Scotland

Legal entry

Sarah Goulbourne: co-founder

Challenger law firm gunnercooke has announced its launch in Scotland, with offices opening in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

It has taken space in Edinburgh’s WeWork on George Street and the Garment Factory on Montrose Street in Glasgow.

Real estate partner Simon Etchells, the first recruit, has joined from Dentons in Glasgow with 30 years’ experience in high value investment and development structures.

gunnercooke, which was founded in 2010 claims to be the first fee share model to open offices in Scotland.

Clients include Johnson Matthey, BAE Systems, Jet2 and Santander.

gunnercooke’s model sees its lawyers working remotely, as well as having access to office bases and support teams across the UK.

Mr Etchells, pictured below, said: “I’m hugely looking forward to advancing the gunnercooke brand in Scotland and welcoming talented Scottish lawyers to the team.”

gunnercooke is a full-service commercial professional services firm. Co-founder Sarah Goulbourne, said: “We plan on recruiting 60 partners this year and hope many of these will be based in Scotland.

The firm has offices in Manchester, London, Birmingham, Leeds. Its first overseas base opened in Berlin this year.

The firm has also expanded into several specialist groups offering professional services, including gunnercookeAssociates, management consultancy gunnercooke Coaching, gunnercooke Private Equity, and a charity group connecting business leaders with small charities, the gunnercooke foundation.