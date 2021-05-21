Key hires for edtech newcomer Continulus

Edtech

Scott McIntosh and Mark Mace

Continulus, the recently-established online video-learning platform for health professionals, has hired Scott McIntosh as CFO and Mark Mace as software architect.

Mr McIntosh has 20 years’ experience across the private equity sector and joins Continulus from Scottish Enterprise where he was responsible for managing a portfolio of equity investments in high growth Scottish companies, investing alongside business angel syndicates, venture capitalists and other early-stage investors.

A chartered accountant and a member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers in Scotland, he has served also as finance director of Kilmarnock-based charity “Partners for Inclusion”.

Mr Mace, has 24 years’ experience in developing a diverse range of software across multiple sectors, has worked for such organisations as Keyfuels, Capgemini, Bet365, DeMontfort Fine Art, the NEC Group and Next Retail.

He joins Continulus from Biomedical Data Solutions where, most recently, he was working on the development of software that interfaces with medical screening, imaging and testing devices for the worldwide healthcare industry.

Continulus recently secured £0.5m of equity investment from a consortium of UK-based private equity investors led by Graham McDonald, former Head of Global Private Equity at Aberdeen Standard Investments.