Kenoteq steps up output of bricks made from waste

£1m funding

Sam Chapman: reducing landfill

Kenoteq, a spin-out from Heriot-Watt University, has received £1 million from Zero Waste Scotland to commercialise production of its revolutionary brick made of recycled construction waste.

The unique K-Briq produces a tenth of the CO2 emissions of a traditional fired brick and requires less than a tenth of the energy in its manufacture.



The Circular Economy Investment Fund, administered by Zero Waste Scotland with funding from the European Regional Development Fund and the Scottish Government, offers investment for SMEs based in Scotland and supports innovative work that will deliver circular economy growth.



The funding will allow the company to create 15 jobs over the next five years in manufacturing, production, quality assurance, marketing and sales.

By scaling production, Kenoteq will enable the construction industry to deliver the equivalent of 924 low carbon homes over a five-year period.

Sam Chapman, managing director, Kenoteq said: “The construction industry faces a tremendous chaallenge when meeting decarbonisation goals.

“The industry sends over 800 million tonnes of waste to landfill in Europe every year at a huge cost to itself and the environment. In the UK, construction and the built environment accounts for approximately 50 percent of all waste generated in Scotland.

“The K-Briq presents an opportunity for the construction sector to reduce landfill, limit reliance on finite resources and take advantage of waste materials to create a more sustainable and ecologically viable built environment.

Iain Gulland, chief executive at Zero Waste Scotland, said: “Kenoteq’s innovation aligns perfectly with our goal of supporting Scotland’s circular economy by using products and resources responsibly. The current ‘take, make, dispose’ approach is unsustainable.”

The K-Briq was conceived by Professor Gabriela Medero from Heriot-Watt University following more than a decade of research and development into creating innovative, low-carbon products from recycled construction waste.

Professor Medero is co-founder and technical director of Kenoteq, which launched in January 2020.