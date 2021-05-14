Main Menu

Just 600 fans to attend Scottish Cup final

By a Daily Business sports reporter | May 14, 2021
Scottish Cup

Only a few fans will see the cup lifted at Hampden (pic: Terry Murden)

Scottish football officials and supporters were left disappointed after the Government allowed just 600 fans to attend next weekend’s Cup Final.

The Scottish Football Association had requested an attendance of 2,000 for the showpiece event at Hampden Park after UEFA approved the plan to admit supporters to the Euro 2020 venue.

Hibs and St Johnstone will now be permitted 300 spectators each for the match on 22 May.

The decision came after national clinical director Jason Leitch hinted in a series of interviews that any proposal would be looked upon favourably by politicians and public health advisers.

It also followed a UEFA decision that Manchester City and Chelsea will be given 6,000 tickets each for the Champions League final in Portugal on 29 May. The FA Cup Final at Wembley this weekend will be watched by a crowd of 21,000 while 8,000 watched last month’s League Cup Final at the same venue.

The Scottish government said two-metre physical distancing will be needed for the Scottish Cup final, rather than the 1.5m that will allow 12,000 fans at the Euros.

Aberdeen offered to host the final at Pittodrie to allow some fans to attend. The SFA also looked at the possibility of taking the final to Celtic Park or Ibrox.

UEFA take control of Hampden this weekend to prepare for Euro 2020 fixtures.

