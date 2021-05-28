JPIMedia hires two editors for Edinburgh titles

Paper appointments

Catherine Salmond: bound for SoS

JPIMedia has confirmed a pledge to reinstate editors for each of its newspaper titles with two appointments in Edinburgh.

Euan McGrory, who had been editor of six Scottish papers, will return to his previous role as editor of the Edinburgh Evening News, while Catherine Salmond has been named editor of Scotland on Sunday.

Mr McGrory became editor (print) Scotland last year, but following the acquisition of JPIMedia by David Montgomery’s National World on New Year’s Eve it was decided to revert to editors for about 40 titles in the group.

Neil McIntosh, a former online reporter at The Scotsman, recently returned from the BBC to become editor of the morning daily.

Ms Salmond, formerly of the Dumfriesshire Newspaper Group and Fife Free Press, is currently live news editor at The Scotsman and Evening News.

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

She will take over a Sunday title which, at least until recently, had only one full-time member of staff following severe cutbacks.

Further recruitment plans were not known.

The latest Audit Bureau of Circulations figures for the six months July to December 2020 show The Scotsman had an average daily sale of 10,437 of which 5,257 were paid single copies (over the counter), and the remainder were subscription sales.

Scotland on Sunday had an average weekly sale of 6,843, of which 4,766 were paid single copies.

Former Mirror Group boss Mr Montgomery led a £10.2 million takeover of the UK-wide group titles which had been touted for sale soon after JPIMedia was formed by a group of hedge fund managers who took control after the collapse of Johnston Press.

He appointed former Daily Record executive and PR company owner Mark Hollinshead as chief commercial officer. Danny Cammiade, who was chief operating officer at Johnston Press and more recently worked as chief executive at Tindle Newspapers, was appointed as a non-executive director.

Mr Montgomery quickly cleared out the former management including CEO Dave King, editor-in-chief Jeremy Clifford, as well as group commercial director Andy Sumner, company secretary Peter McCall, group development director Jason Rowse-Davies and interim chief financial officer Cormac O’Shea.

Support Daily Business

Your one-off donation from as little as £20 helps support quality journalism Contribute here