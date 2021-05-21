Join our SBN Leadership Conversations

Today’s business leaders find themselves under huge pressures to provide focus and direction in unprecedented, uncertain times – but who is supporting them?

The SBN’s Coaching Forum is shifting focus to provide a series of Leadership Conversations, specifically designed to create a safe space for coaching and discussion, specifically for those at the sharp end of business leadership.

Our session this month will be led by SBN Members Catriona Cripps and Joseph Trodden and they will be exploring Psychological Safety in teams and, in particular, “The Gentle Art of Asking instead of Telling”.

The hour long event will involve discussion with the coaches leading the conversation as well as interactive group sessions in Zoom Breakout Rooms where you will engage with other leaders in the SBN Community.

Join us for our next SBN Leadership Conversations on 25 May from 5pm BST, live in Zoom. Find out more via this link.