Inverness ‘to benefit’ from new airport station

Plan approved

Airport station will go ahead

A new railway station built at Inverness Airport following a decision to approve the project by the Highland Council planning committee.

Two platforms will be built on the Aberdeen-Inverness line, with step-free access via a footbridge with lifts.

The station will have parking for 64 cars with 10 electric charging facilities, four disabled spaces and cycle parking.

The development also comes with the advantage of closing the level crossing at Petty aimed at improving the safety of the line and the operation of the new station.

The planning application was submitted in December 2020 following extensive engagement with the community – which was carried out online due to COVID-19 restrictions..

Graeme Dey, Minister for Transport, said: “The Scottish Government has committed around £14 million towards this key new station and this is another significant step towards delivery of this important project.

“By providing this kind of sustainable travel interchange, we can bring real benefits to the region by making Inverness Airport more accessible for passengers and staff alike.”

Graeme Stewart, Network Rail’s sponsor for Inverness Airport station project, said: “Now that we have clarity on the planning decision, we can move to get on-site as quickly as possible and work with our partners to deliver this new station for our customers and the wider community.”