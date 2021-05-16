Ibrox board to invest in squad to build on success

Gerrard eyes more silverware

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Title joy for Steven Gerrard and Rangers (pic: SNS Group).

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says he has the backing of the Ibrox board as he looks to build on a first league title in ten years.

Victory over Aberdeen in the final league game of the season saw Gerrard’s side complete an unbeaten league campaign as they finished 25 points ahead of nearest rivals Celtic.

Title No. 55 was as sweet as they come for Rangers, the success denying their arch rivals an historic 10th championship in a row.

Once the celebrations die down, the 40-year-old will start planning on how to add to his first piece of silverware as a manager. That will involve further investment in the squad and Gerrard has been buoyed by productive discussions with those who hold the purse strings.

“You can see the last few games that we’re short in certain areas,” he said.

“I’ve had some really interesting meetings with the board and they’re with me, they’ll back me and we’ll go again.

“We got the last window right, then it was about using the hurt to drive us on more. The way last season was curtailed, it gave us a chance to reset. From the first day of pre-season, they guys have given me everything and more.”

While determined to successfully defend the title next season, Gerrard will also want to address the domestic cup scene.

Final league table:

Defeat to St Mirren in the quarter-final of the League Cup and a penalty shoot-out loss to St Johnstone at the same stage in the Scottish Cup were blips in an otherwise superb season under the former Liverpool skipper.

Gerrard gave up his job as youth coach at Anfield in May 2018 to move into management in Govan with Gary McAllister as his assistant and said: “I’ve come through at Liverpool and had a career there which I’m immensely proud of. I came up here with my eyes wide open to learn about the club.

“I had a good idea from the outside but this has grabbed me. It’s a club like very few in the world. This has got a special place in my heart. I’m happy here. I had to make a lot of sacrifices family wise, but I want more.”

At the other end of the table, Hamilton’s relegation was confirmed with defeat at home to Kilmarnock. Despite the victory, the Ayrshire side finished second bottom after Ross County defeated Motherwell and will now face Dundee in the Premiership play-off.

The Dens Parkers lost 1-0 at home to Raith Rovers but progressed 3-1 on aggregate.