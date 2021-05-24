Hughes exits County after securing top-flight safety

Dingwall surprise

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Exit: John Hughes (pic: SNS Group).

Ross County have started the search for a new manager after the surprise departure of John Hughes.

The 55-year-old has parted company with the Dingwall club after securing its top-flight status with a strong finish to the league campaign.

Hughes took over from Stuart Kettlewell in December on a short-term contract with the Staggies bottom of the table and won the last three matches to finish clear of Kilmarnock and Hamilton in 10th spot.

According to County, the former Hibs and Inverness Caledonian Thistle boss has decided to “explore other footballing opportunities”.

Hughes said: “I would like to thank the players, staff and supporters. I have enjoyed my time at Ross County. I was appointed with the objective of securing Premiership football and I am proud to have achieved this under the circumstances. I wish Roy MacGregor and Ross County every success for the future.”

Ross County said in a statement: “The club can today confirm that John has decided to explore further football opportunities and with the imminent expiry of his contract, John will leave the club. John’s time here was a great success for John personally and Ross County Football Club.

“The club is currently taking stock of our position and we are working extremely hard to deliver a long-term, strategic plan to support the continuing success of Ross County FC in the Scottish Premiership, and what we see as the beginning on a new era here in Dingwall.

“With this in mind, the club will now begin the process of finding our new manager.”

Kilmarnock, meanwhile, will battle for their top-flight survival this evening when they face Dundee at Rugby Park in the second leg of their Premiership play-off. They go into the clash trailing 2-1 after the first leg at Dens Park.