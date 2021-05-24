Hoctor-Duncan reunited with Gilbert at R&M

Finance

Alex Hoctor-Duncan: new role

A Standard Life Aberdeen high flyer is expected to be reunited with veteran fund manager Martin Gilbert at River & Mercantile.

Alex Hoctor-Duncan is leaving Standard Life Aberdeen where he is global head of funds business Aberdeen Standard Investments.

He is expected to become executive director at River & Mercantile Group, the London-listed firm, where Mr Gilbert, former co-CEO at Standard Life Aberdeen, is deputy chairman.

City sources said that Mr Hoctor-Duncan’s appointment was likely to be announced on Tuesday. His arrival there will come nearly five months after Mr Gilbert was appointed as R&M’s deputy chairman.

AssetCo – a cash shell that Mr Gilbert has assumed control of as his main corporate vehicle with a view to pursuing consolidation across the asset management sector – holds a stake of nearly 6% in R&M.

Sky News claimed Mr Hoctor-Duncan had been poached Mr Gilbert in a move likely to irritate SLA.

A source close to R&M insisted that Mr Gilbert had not been instrumental in Mr Hoctor-Duncan’s appointment.

It is the latest high profile hire involving Mr Gilbert this week following the appointment of Gary Collins as head of distribution to assist boost Saracen Fund Managers. The Edinburgh firm was acquired in a £2.75m deal earlier this month by AssetCo where Mr Gilbert is chairman.