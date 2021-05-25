Growth firms share £1.175m from Scottish Edge

Prize-winners

Among the winners: Harris Grant of Treen

Companies from across a range of sectors have shared a total prize pot of £1,175,000 in the latest round of the Scottish EDGE competition for potential high growth businesses.

As well as awarding businesses with funding, Scottish EDGE also provides a business support package that includes mentoring, support and signposting to alternative finance.

Its funding is awarded as 50% grant and 50% loan which is paid back to help fellow entrepreneurs on their pathway to success.

Scottish EDGE has now paid out about £17.8million in the 17 rounds completed.

It is supported by The Hunter Foundation, Royal Bank of Scotland, the Scottish Government and Scottish Enterprise.

Sir Tom Hunter, Kevin Dorren, Sir Brian Souter, James Watt, Lord and Lady Haughey, Chris van der Kuyl and Paddy Burns each committed an additional £1 million of grants and loans.

This year’s recipients (alphabetically):

Animalia Apparel – Social Enterprise Award – creates world-class fight wear tested by world champions and international athletes to support disengaged people in the community – Glasgow – £25,000

Bare Bones Chocolate – small-batch chocolate factory, handcrafting single-origin chocolate and hot chocolate – Glasgow – £50,000

Cascade Water Products – developing the first commercial short retention micro-greywater recycling system – Dundee – £75,000

Chamber 3 t/a Ocean Plastic Pots – makes plant pots using recycled polypropylene from discarded rope, fishing net and beach plastic – Glasgow – £40,000

Dyneval – IBioIC award – technology offers reliable measurements of semen quality in livestock -Edinburgh – £100,000

Edinburgh Charcuterie Company Ltd T/A East Coast Cured – range of continental style dry cured meats using premium Scottish produce sourced from local farms – Edinburgh – £60,000

Gecko Glazing – unique cost-effective secondary glazing system, which cuts window heat loss by half -Edinburgh – £50,000

LiberEat – technology app that shows allergens in groceries/menus/recipes – Aberdeen – £35000

Quick Block – Circular Economy Award – flat-packed, interlocking building system made from 100% recycled plastic – Glasgow – £80,000

Rookums t/a Ice and Fire Distillery – ice and fire distillery creates, distils and bottles craft small batch premium gin and rum – Caithness – £70,000

Saulderson Media – influencer marketing agency managing high profile social influencers in gaming and esports – Glasgow – £60,000

Shrinking Footprints t/a Bug Bakes – STV Growth Award – Bug Bakes dog food is made with insect protein reducing your dog’s carbon pawprint by up to 99% – Fife – £50,000, plus £75,000 airtime.

Treen – vegan fashion retailer bringing positive impact brands to the conscious shopper – Edinburgh -£60,000

Waterwhelm – Higgs EDGE award – technology that produces drinking water from almost any source – Edinburgh – £100,000

Well-Fed (Scotland) CIC – Social Enterprise Award – provides a range of food-based services using profits to support the local community – Glasgow – £60,000

Whereverly – Provide tourism and cultural data management system to destination marketing organisations – Edinburgh – £35,000

Wildcard EDGE:

BioLiberty – have designed a novel robotic glove which increases grip strength, and a digital platform which helps develop natural hand strength. The solution helps sufferers of hand weakness complete day to day tasks, and puts them on a path towards independence -Dundee – £10,000

Connex Solar – an interdisciplinary group of researchers based at the University of Strathclyde, developing innovative microgrid technologies to unlock clean energy for social and economic uses around the world – Glasgow – £10,000

GaitAR – developing mobility solutions for Parkinson’s patients, in the form of Smart Glasses that improve mobility, cognition, balance and gait, through the use of augmented reality visual and auditory cues – Lossiemouth – £10,000

Lightwater Sensors – provides water quality sensors primarily for pesticide detection. Optical platforms are hand-held and networkable for both spot-detection and long-term monitoring – St Andrews – £15,000

Microplate Dx – diagnostics spinout company from the University of Strathclyde – its platform technology ‘Microplate’ enables clinicians to choose the optimum antibiotic to treat a patient’s infection in minutes – Glasgow – £15,000

theo HEALTH – creators of a wearable device and app to measure and track muscle development. theo® acts as a motivator for the injured user, provides their physiotherapist with greater insight of their recovery and allows for remote monitoring – Glasgow – £15,000

Young EDGE winners:

17 Seas Ltd t/a Thankbox – Thankbox is a simple to use online group card and cash collection service – Roslin – £10,000

Dream Pads t/a Lilypads – Reusable pads fitted to the user’s body using a curved design. Donate 10% of revenue to subsidising period products internationally – Edinburgh – £15,000

Gut Feelings – Produces Kombucha, an effervescent fermented tea brewed using high quality, organic ingredients and using a low waste business model – Kinloss – £10,000

Lenz Labs (Lenz) –Lenz Labs’ novel Traction Hub works analogous to ABS, by providing better traction control to combat low adhesion on the railways – Edinburgh – £10,000

Talk and Grow – designed to take the stress out of finding a counsellor with a three step match, book and talk system so clients can focus on their mental health – Edinburgh – £10,000

Today Agency – a student driven media agency that connect independent businesses with its team of creative, paid local students to help them grow using social media and content – Edinburgh – £10,000

Trusty Buck’s – a plant based food business. The three main segments of the business moving forward will be: restaurant, takeaway and mobile catering- Glasgow – £10,000