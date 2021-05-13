Higgins moves to Knight as project manager

Property

Knight Property Group has expanded its project management team with the appointment of Eddie Higgins as Construction Project Manager.

Mr Higgins has long experience of site engineering and project management with companies in the Scottish construction sector, including Ogilvie Construction and Stewart Milne.

He will operate from Knight Property Group’s Edinburgh office and manage developments in the central belt of Scotland.

His initial focus will be on the development of Belgrave Logistics Park, the 14-acre former Devro site in Bellshill, which was acquired by Knight at the start of this year.

His role will involve overseeing and managing the entire flagship 250,000 sq ft speculative development project, working closely with the design team and principal contractor. Site preparation is currently ongoing, with planning being submitted in June.