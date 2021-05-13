Main Menu

Property

Higgins moves to Knight as project manager

| May 13, 2021

Knight Property Group has expanded its project management team with the appointment of Eddie Higgins as Construction Project Manager.

Mr Higgins has long experience of site engineering and project management with companies in the Scottish construction sector, including Ogilvie Construction and Stewart Milne.

He will operate from Knight Property Group’s Edinburgh office and manage developments in the central belt of Scotland.

His initial focus will be on the development of Belgrave Logistics Park, the 14-acre former Devro site in Bellshill, which was acquired by Knight at the start of this year.

His role will involve overseeing and managing the entire flagship 250,000 sq ft speculative development project, working closely with the design team and principal contractor. Site preparation is currently ongoing, with planning being submitted in June.

, Appointments, Property No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Michelle Primrose and Matt McCreath

Duo join management team at Forth Ports

Michelle Primrose and Matt McCreath Forth Ports has appointed Michelle Primrose as group HR managerRead More

Fraser-Wilson-and-Tricia-Nelson

New leads for PwC financial services & EY people advice

Fraser Wilson and Tricia Nelson PwC has named Glasgow-based partner Fraser Wilson as head ofRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.