Gilbert’s AssetCo hires Collins to boost Saracen

Asset management

AssetCo has hired Gary Collins as head of distribution to help boost Saracen Fund Managers, the Edinburgh firm it acquired in a £2.75m deal earlier this month.

Mr Collins, pictured, joins the Martin Gilbert-chaired acquisitions vehicle from a similar role at Columbia Threadneedle Investments running both the EMEA and Latin American distribution strategy and team.

He previously worked at Merrill Lynch Investment Management.

Peter McKellar, deputy chairman and CEO of AssetCo, said: “Gary is a great addition to the AssetCo team and he will play a key role in developing the overall business.

“He brings a wealth of experience and expertise, with a track record of working closely with clients and delivering results. One immediate focus will be to help develop Saracen Fund Managers’ distribution strategy, so as to grow its client base and, over time, expand its product range.”

Mr Collins, added: “Joining AssetCo at such an early stage in its growth story is a fantastic opportunity. AssetCo’s strategy of investing in, and building, asset and wealth management businesses really appeals.

“The structural changes that are occurring, for example in terms of demographics, fee compression and the search for alpha, provide opportunities for agile businesses, such as AssetCo.

“I’m looking forward to working with the team to meet the needs of existing clients and to introduce new investors.”