Free seminar on reopening of Scottish hospitality

Sector insight

By a Daily Business contributor |

Roland Smyth: ‘challenges and opportunities’

Law firm CMS is joining forces with Interpath Advisory to stage a free-to-attend seminar for Scottish hotel and leisure businesses as they reopen after the second Covid-19 lockdown.

The event will include a presentation by Stephen Montgomery, spokesperson for the Scottish Hospitality Group, a body which represents the industry in its discussions with the Scottish Government.

He will outline how the group’s campaigns have helped shape reopening across Scotland and give an overview of how the sector can capitalise on the further relaxation of social distancing restrictions.

The seminar also includes a Q&A session with Roland Smyth, head of the CMS Scottish hotels & leisure team.

His colleague Jennifer Antonelli along with Interpath’s Alistair McAlinden will provide insights on hospitality business restructuring, outlining financial house-keeping and stakeholder management, highly topical issues in light of the pandemic. Stuart Drysdale of Drysdale & Company will also provide a brief update on the Scottish hotels market.

Mr Smyth said: “This latest seminar will explore the challenges and opportunities for Scotland’s hotels and leisure sector, which has been significantly impacted by Covid-19 lockdown measures.

“We’re delighted to bring together a team of industry experts and share insights and advice aimed at helping support hospitality businesses as we move forward from the latest – and hopefully last – lockdown.”

Register for this free event here