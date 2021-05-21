Former Hunter adviser takes top oil and gas role

Oil and gas

Rosalie Chadwick: global track record

Law firm Pinsent Masons has appointed corporate oil and gas specialist Rosalie Chadwick, also a former adviser to Sir Tom Hunter, as global head of oil and gas.

With a 20-year track record in leading multi-million pound mergers and acquisitions and capital markets deals in the UKCS and across international energy hubs, Ms Chadwick will work with the firm’s renewables energy team, supporting major clients with deals, disputes and financings, as well as the transition to zero-carbon futures.

She said: “The oil and gas industry is a fantastic sector to work in and it is a real privilege to fill this role, leading a team of industry experts who are central to our firm’s full-service global Energy offering.

“It is clear that we are at another pivotal point in the evolution of the oil and gas sector, but I can’t think of many others which have been able to rise to the challenges in such a consistent and innovative manner.”

Throughout her career, Glasgow-based Ms Chadwick has advised clients from super majors and NOCs to small listed independents and services companies on some of the most notable deals in the sector.

She recently advised Hitec-backed NEO Energy on its $625 million acquisition of Zennor Petroleum, and Jersey Oil & Gas on its AIM fundraising and its Greater Buchan Area development project.

In addition to her career in private practice, Ms Chadwick completed a two-year secondment as Global General Counsel to an independent oil and gas company with assets in the former Soviet Union and Middle East, during which she guided its flotation on the New York Stock Exchange.

In 2007 she was seconded to Sir Tom Hunter’s private equity firm, West Coast Capital, in a corporate finance role where she led a series of takeovers and investments across a range of sectors.

Global energy sector head at Pinsent Masons, Melanie Grimmitt, said: “Our global O&G practice, under Rosalie’s leadership, continues to see ever-increasing levels of activity, not least as many of our clients work through their energy transition strategies.”