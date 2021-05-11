Foreign trips and bar rules to be eased in Scotland

Holidays return

A list of countries for travel will be announced

Nicola Sturgeon is expected to reopen the tourism and hospitality sectors, though at least a week later than England.

The First Minister will introduce a similar traffic light system and a list of permitted countries to visit.

An announcement at lunchtime should confirm a restart for much of the tourism sector from 24 May that will come as a relief to thousands of businesses.

Travel anywhere in Scotland and staying in holiday accommodation is allowed but staying overnight in someone else’s home is not. Travel to England, Wales and Northern Ireland is also permitted.

Boris Johnson earlier announced that the next stage of easing lockdown will go ahead in England from 17 May. Pubs, restaurants and cafes can welcome customers through the doors and friends and families can mix inside and stay overnight.

Travel is allowed to a limited number of countries on a green list without quarantine.

In an attempt to show that she is focused on the recovery, Ms Sturgeon today said that fighting the pandemic and guiding the country safely through the rest of the pandemic was her number one priority.

“Since the election, I have been back at my desk, consulting with clinical advisers on our next steps as we gradually hope to return the country to something much more like normality.

“Today we will outline those latest steps in lifting restrictions, while also making clear that we need to remain vigilant against any resurgence in Covid levels across Scotland.

“With the renewed mandate we have been given by the people of Scotland, I will this week also start to take forward our agenda, starting with our commitments for the first 100 days as we begin the task of securing a fair and sustainable recovery from the pandemic.

“That includes taking forward an NHS recovery plan, taking the first steps to establish a National Care Service, getting additional financial support to businesses and investment to recruit more teachers and classroom assistants.

“The people of Scotland voted for a serious Government for serious times – and with this re-elected SNP administration, in a historic fourth consecutive term in office, that is exactly what they will get.”