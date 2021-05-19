Forbes’ brief expanded as new Cabinet unveiled

Ministers announced

Kate Forbes will add the economy to her finance portfolio

Kate Forbes takes on an expanded brief as cabinet secretary for finance and the economy in the new Scottish Cabinet.

She takes responsibility for the budget, fiscal policy and taxation.

Ms Forbes will also be the cabinet secretary in charge of economic strategy, the wellbeing economy, trade and inward investment, city and regional growth deals, enterprise and the digital economy.

As announced earlier, Fiona Hyslop, former Economy Secretary, and Fergus Ewing, Rural Affairs, have left the government and John Swinney has been given a new cross-departmental role leading the Covid recovery.

The new cabinet:

Nicola Sturgeon – First Minister

– First Minister John Swinney – Deputy First Minister and Covid recovery

– Deputy First Minister and Covid recovery Kate Forbes – Finance and the Economy

– Finance and the Economy Humza Yousaf – Health and Social Care

– Health and Social Care Shirley-Anne Somerville – Education and Skills

Michael Matheson -Net Zero, Energy and Transport

-Net Zero, Energy and Transport Keith Brown – Justice

– Justice Shona Robison – Social Justice, Housing and Local Government

– Social Justice, Housing and Local Government Angus Robertson – Constitution, External Affairs and Culture

– Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Mairi Gougeon – Rural Affairs and Islands

… more follows

See also: Civil service jobs heading out of London as Johnson boosts ‘union bond’