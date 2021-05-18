Ferguson takes leading role at Edinburgh First

Tourism

Amanda Ferguson was a key figure at Marketing Edinburgh (pic: Terry Murden)

A business tourism marketing specialist is joining Edinburgh First, the commercial arm of Edinburgh University.

Amanda Ferguson, formerly head of business tourism with Marketing Edinburgh, will become head of business development at the university to help it grow its hospitality division.

She said: “The economic fallout from the pandemic has brought the whole hospitality and business tourism sector to a standstill.

“Our goal and ambitions are to use Edinburgh First’s world class products and services to boost the local economy and mobilise the City again.”

Prior to the pandemic, a typical year saw Edinburgh First host more than 1,600 events for more than 130,000 delegates across 70 venues, operate three hotels and turn its student accommodation into Scotland’s biggest hotel from May to September.

Lyndsay Wilkie, director of business development at Edinburgh First, said: “Creating a new business development team comes at an exciting time at Edinburgh First and we are looking forward to Amanda bringing her range of skills and experience to progress the business.”