Fanbase initiative to aid grassroots sports

Deal with Scottish Football Partnership Trust

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Fanbase was set up by brothers Alasdair and Michael Crawley.

Fanbase, the Edinburgh-based mobile ticketing and sports fan engagement company, has launched an initiative with the Scottish Football Partnership Trust (SFPT) to raise funds for grassroots sports.

The platform gives sports clubs their own mobile app experience where they can sell digital tickets, manage contactless stadia, share content and manage memberships without the costs and complexities of building an app or integrated ticketing system from scratch.

Under the agreement, a share of Fanbase profits will go to national grassroots sports funds, while the company has a carbon-zero mission to remove paper and plastic from every sports partner.

Alasdair Crawley, who set up Fanbase with brother Michael, said: “When we set up Fanbase we agreed that we wanted every sports team to thrive in the connected digital era. A core part of that involves our company re-investing in the various sports we support.

“To ensure the investment we make is targeted to where its needed most we’re partnering with charities across each sports vertical.

“Our flagship and first partnership is with the Scottish Football Partnership Trust. This will give us the means to re-invest in Scottish grassroots sports, providing much-needed funds to build better grounds and facilities, giving the next generation a better chance of succeeding than the one before.”

Stuart McCaffrey, chief operating officer of The Scottish Football Partnership and Scottish Football Partnership Trust said: “Every time a football club launches digital ticketing and contactless grounds with Fanbase, they’ll be giving something back to football at grassroots level.”

Fanbase was started in 2019 with the mission of giving every sports team an affordable means of launching their own ticketing and fan engagement app to connect with their fanbase and grow revenue sustainably.

Linlithgow Rose were the first club to come on board and over 30 partners are now participating ranging from Elgin City of League Two to Brora Rangers of the Highland League and Carnoustie Panmure in the Scottish Junior Football East Region Super League.