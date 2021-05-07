Equity Gap backs project platform Sharktower

£400,000 raised

Sharktower was developed to help with project management

Sharktower, the Edinburgh-based AI-driven project delivery platform, has raised £400,000 in a seed round led by Equity Gap and backed by Scottish Enterprise.

Launched last year, just before the lockdown, Sharktower has already achieved global reach with clients in the recruitment, education, energy and retail sectors.

This new funding will enable the company to expand across additional sectors in the UK and globally.

Co-founders Craig Mackay and Lynsey Taylor developed the business after witnessing project waste and failure rates when delivering large scale transformation and change programmes.

Mr Mackay said: “We were painfully aware of how outdated methods and tools were no longer fit to deliver the rapid change needed for businesses to survive. We’re all being challenged to deliver more, and at a faster and faster rate, but we still face the stress and frustration of misalignment and surprises in projects.​”

Ms Taylor added: “The growth of remote working has opened up global opportunities faster than we had expected, and we now have project teams using Sharktower to deliver projects every hour of the day across the world. This investment will allow us to accelerate our growth and expansion globally.”

Fraser Lusty from Equity Gap, said: “Sharktower is redefining project management, bringing innovation to well-established sectors and markets.

The company has appointed Gordon Cooper as chairman to help guide the next stage of growth.

Having founded and taken VisionWare to a successful multi million pound exit, he brings proven experience to the team in accelerating growth and opening new international markets.

