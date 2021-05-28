Energy price cut pledge in battery storage project

Scottish plan

A storage facility could be built in Lanarkshire

A battery storage project planned for Scotland aims to push down energy prices and accelerate the country’s uptake of renewable energy.

The 50-megawatt (MW) facility, in Wishaw in Lanarkshire, is due to be operational by the end of 2022.

It will be the first in Scotland to ease constraints directly from the transmission network, according to project developer Zenobe Energy.

Over the next 15 years, the project is forecast to remove 450,000 tonnes of CO2 – equivalent to taking 18,000 diesel and petrol cars off the road.

The company has now received the rights to the site, and building will start early next year with aim of going live by the end of 2022.

James Basden, co-founder and director of Zenobe, said: “With some of the world’s most ambitious climate change targets, and COP26 taking place in Glasgow this November, all eyes are on Scotland, and this is exactly the type of innovation needed to help the country become a world leader in renewable energy production.

“In working towards climate targets, batteries like this will play an essential role in stabilising the grid and allowing a greater uptake of renewables, ultimately ensuring a more sustainable future for both Scotland and the UK more broadly.”

Zenobe is already working with bus firm McGill’s to help three Scottish bus depots go electric.

The arrangement will see the bus facilities in Johnstone, Inchinnan and Dundee being electrified, with capacity for further expansion.

Zenobe has unveiled a 100MW project in Capenhurst, Chester, which it said is set to be Europe’s largest grid-connected battery.

The project will be the first in the world to win a long-term contract from the country’s transmission system operator to directly absorb reactive power from the transmission network.

It is the first project to get planning permission since the planning rules were changed in November 2020, allowing storage sites over 50MW in England to be granted planning permission locally rather than by the national approval body.