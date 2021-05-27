Eccles and Welch among speaker line-up for EIE21

Pitching event

By a Daily Business reporter |

Lesley Eccles is among the speakers

EIE21 organisers have named the line-up of speakers for this year’s online event.

Investment hopefuls will be addressed by Sir Ronald Cohen of the Global Steering Group, FanDuel co-founder Lesley Eccles, UNFCCC Climate Champions team leader Alexander Joss, University of Edinburgh Principal Professor Peter Mathieson, and the online tyres and fashion entrepreneur Michael Welch.

EIE21, taking place online on 10 June, provides an opportunity for growth firms to pitch for seed level to up to multimillion series A and later stage investment rounds.

Karen Wood, director of enterprise, Bayes Centre, the University of Edinburgh, said: “We have assembled a strong collective from the worlds of international investment, entrepreneurship, impact and sustainability, and the university sector.”

EIE has supported over 500 tech startups since 2008 who have collectively raised around £750 million from seed through to Series A and later stage funding – with Current Health, FanDuel, Celtic Renewables, Amiqus, Two Big Ears, Speech Graphics, pureLiFi and mLed among EIE alumnus companies.