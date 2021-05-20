Durie takes up property brief at Murray Capital

Property investment

David Durie: new post

Murray Capital, the private investment office of the Murray family, has appointed David Durie to the newly-created position of property director.

Mr Durie will support the development of the Murray Estates land assets, including the company’s sites in west Edinburgh.

He has more than 12 years’ experience in development, planning, transactions and asset management. He qualified as a chartered surveyor with JLL, where he was an agent in the office and industrial team, before holding roles with EDI Group Ltd and Wemyss Properties.

Most recently, he led the east of Scotland acquisition strategy for Lidl Scotland, with responsibility for securing new stores and planning consents.

David D Murray, managing director of Murray Capital, said: “David’s varied experience and expertise make him the perfect fit to lead our real estate and land development activity, which is a key part of our business.”

Mr Durie added: “The firm has a number of significant long-term land development and investment projects and I’m excited to drive these opportunities forwards.”