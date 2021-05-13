Main Menu

Duo join management team at Forth Ports

| May 13, 2021
Michelle Primrose and Matt McCreath

Forth Ports has appointed Michelle Primrose as group HR manager and Matt McCreath as group financial controller.

Ms Primrose has previous worked at BAE Systems, Balfour Beatty, AECOM and Sainsbury’s.

She is a chartered MCIPD and joins the senior management team, reporting to the group chief executive, Charles Hammond. She will be based in the Port of Grangemouth with responsibility for HR across the group’s eight ports.

Mr McCreath is a qualified chartered accountant and has worked in senior management roles for a variety of global businesses, most recently John Menzies and previously Macdonald Hotels and KMPG.

He joins the senior management team, reporting to the chief financial officer, Carole Cran, and will be based in the group’s HQ at the Port of Leith.

