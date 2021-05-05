Duncan to lead search for CMI chairman

Interim: Atholl Duncan begins search (pic: Terry Murden)

Atholl Duncan has stepped in as interim chairman of the Centre for Moving Image following Sandy Begbie’s decision to step down from the role after a three-year stint.

The CMI runs The Filmhouse in Edinburgh, the Edinburgh International Film Festival and The Belmont in Aberdeen.

Mr Duncan, who is chairman of the CMI’s audit and risk committee, will lead the search for a replacement for Mr Begbie who is chief executive of Scottish Financial Enterprise.

“Sandy has done a great job. His skills as a chair and his business acumen have advanced the organisation immensely, while balancing the competing priorities of the charity in a highly effective way,” said Mr Duncan.

Ken Hay, CEO of the CMI said: “My personal thanks to Sandy for all that he has done as chair. He brought a clarity of thought and a calm approach in addressing the challenges the organisation has faced, not least navigating the impacts of Covid-19 on the charity over the last year.”