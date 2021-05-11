Main Menu

Dickson to help tourism recovery at VisitScotland

| May 11, 2021

Rob Dickson: joins from Borders Council

VisitScotland has appointed Rob Dickson as director of industry and destination development to succeed Riddell Graham, who is retiring in September after 45 years’ service to Scottish tourism.

Mr Dickson, executive director (corporate improvement & economy) at Scottish Borders Council will take up the role at the national tourism organisation on 11 August.

He has held senior roles in Scottish Borders Council and the Royal Borough of Kingston Upon Thames. More recently, he was pivotal in setting up the South of Scotland Enterprise Agency (SOSE) and he has led on economic development in the Scottish Borders, recently helping to deliver the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal.

VisitScotland chief executive Malcolm Roughead said: “Rob has considerable expertise and personal interest in environmental issues.

“This, coupled with his strong customer service ethic, will enable him to lead on our vital community engagement programme among partners, businesses, and individuals as we plan for a sustainable tourism recovery.

“Rob will work with many teams the length and breadth of Scotland and is joining VisitScotland at a critical stage as we focus on the recovery of the industry.”

Mr Dickson said: “We have all faced the most challenging of times in the last year and I hope the experience I bring from my work in the Scottish Borders and across the south of Scotland can help support the recovery of the tourism and events sector in Scotland.”

