Dickson takes chair at Morton Fraser

Law

Scottish law firm Morton Fraser has appointed Jenny Dickson as chairman.

Ms Dickson (pictured), a partner in the firm’s litigation team, replaces Maggie Moodie who retired in April. She has also replaced Ms Moodie in leading the firm’s public sector practice.

Ms Dickson joined Morton Fraser in 2008 and became partner in 2011. She is a solicitor advocate, and regularly represents clients in the court of session, and is recognised by The Legal 500 in health and safety, and medical negligence as well as listed as an elite ‘Leading Lawyer’ in personal injury.

She is an advocate for social inclusion within the sector, and so one of her priorities in her new role is to set out and implement a vision for a more inclusive legal industry. She is particularly passionate about breaking down barriers to social mobility and legal education.

Chris Harte, CEO at Morton Fraser, said: “Jenny’s passion and experience makes her an excellent choice for chairman. I am looking forward to working with her to continue to evolve Morton Fraser as a modern, flexible and inclusive business and place of work.”

Ms Dickson said: “Driving the legal industry forward for the better starts from within, and as Chairman I will be advocating for more inclusive practises where possible to level the playing field with our own recruitment to identify outperformers from diverse backgrounds, while exploring other diversity access schemes that can help make a difference to the sector across Scotland.”