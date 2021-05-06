Development plans for former mine sites

Deals in brief

How the Eco-Wellness Therapy Park might look

Fife site sold for tourism plan

Hargreaves Land has sold a restored woodland on a former open cast mine to be turned into a leisure and tourism destination.

The 930-acre site, located near Dunfermline, will be developed by new owner National Pride to become an Eco-Therapy Wellness Park.

Gordon Mole, head of business & employability at Fife Council, said: “We look forward to receiving a planning application, and to working closely with National Pride and its partners, to create an area which complements the local environment and landscape, whilst creating a leisure destination in the heart of Fife.”

Glenmuckloch energy park

A 210MW pumped storage hydro system with an adjacent windfarm on the Queensberry Estate in Dumfriesshire is to be brought to market by Buccleuch.

The energy park, which will cost £250m to complete, will be built on the former opencast coal mining site at Glenmuckloch.

Buccleuch is to market the scheme with the assistance of Edinburgh-based investment bank Noble & Co.