Main Menu

Podcast

David Brown: Story of a fintech entrepreneur

Fraser Allen | May 19, 2021

FRASER ALLEN speaks to the founder of Hi55 Ventures about his career

Scottish Business Network No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

DAILY BUSINESS Podcast Logo

Craig Alexander Rattray: how I spot growth opportunities

CRAIG ALEXANDER RATTRAY explains what he looks for when he gets involved in a company and highlights common problems he finds.

Russell Dalgleish

Try a new way of meeting your customer’s needs

RUSSELL DALGLEISH says you can better position yourself to not only meet, but actually exceed your customer’s needs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.