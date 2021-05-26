Date set for launch of Neil’s GB News channel

Current affairs show

Ready to launch: Andrew Neil has a line up of presenters

Andrew Neil’s GB News television channel will begin broadcasting on 13 June.

The former BBC Daily Politics presenter will lead the new channel’s evening line-up with a prime-time news and interview programme.

High profile signings include ex-BBC News 24 presenter Simon McCoy, the MailOnline’s Dan Wootton, former ITV presenter Alastair Stewart and Sky broadcaster Colin Brazier.

Morning show The Great British Breakfast will feature a selection of hosts including former Sky Sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher, Darren McCaffrey and Rosie Wright.

Businesswoman and winner of the BBC’s The Apprentice Michelle Dewberry will host Dewbs & Co every week night.

Scottish broadcaster and author Neil Oliver, who has presented programmes such as Coast and A History Of Ancient Britain, will host Neil Oliver Live.

The channel will air on Freeview channel 236.