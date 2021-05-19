Cumulus Oncology hires Doris to drive scale plan

Health accelerator

Clare Doris: new COO

Cumulus Oncology, Europe’s first oncology drug discovery accelerator, has appointed Clare Doris as chief operating officer.

The Edinburgh University neuroscience graduate, who also trained at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is a life sciences entrepreneur with a track record in building and managing companies in the sector.

Following positions in global clinical research organisations Aptuit and Quintiles, Ms Doris joined University of Edinburgh spin-out Aquila BioMedical as COO in 2011, where she led the company from its startup phase through to acquisition by Concept Life Sciences (CLS) in 2017.

She was then instrumental in the company integration and broader CLS Biology services strategy in her vice-president (VP) role.

Clare Wareing, CEO and co-founder of Cumulus Oncology, said: “In her role at Aquila, Clare was instrumental in transforming the company from a startup to a successful specialist service provider, while leading collaborations supporting value creation and fundraising efforts for a range of biotech companies.

“This kind of experience is a great fit for where we are at on the Cumulus journey, with our own plans to scale the business over the next few years.”

Ms Doris, COO at Cumulus Oncology, said: “Cumulus is one of the most exciting companies in the sector. Clare has built a world-class team, and as the company continues to scale, I look forward to using my industry, management and experience of building new companies to support the company through its next phase of growth.”